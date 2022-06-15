Actor Bharat Jadhav Pens A Special Birthday Note For Raj Thackeray

Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav has penned a birthday note for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. He turned 54 on June 14.

In his note, Bharat Jadhav talked about Raj Thackeray’s love for Marathi cinema and how the leader is friends with many actors including him, Kedar Shinde and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Bharat Jadhav started his note by saying, “I have known Raj saheb Thackeray for many years now. Although he is basically active in politics, whenever we meet, he does not talk about politics at all. He talks about Marathi drama and what’s going on in Marathi cinema. All the talks are about what is going on in the world of cinema right now. He has a good observation of all the artworks. Raj Thackeray also suggests what we should do.”

Talking about Raj Thackeray’s nature, Bharat Jadhav added, “Basically, his temperament is such that he does not get close to any person easily and once he does, he is able to do anything for the person. From time to time, if there is a mistake, they give a speech and if they do a good job, they appreciate it wholeheartedly. Happy Birthday to such a multifaceted personality and kind-hearted leader..!!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Jadhav (@sahibharat)

Bharat Jadhav’s special birthday note has gone viral on the social media platform. Fans made a bee-line to the comment section to drop their birthday greetings.

A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday” along with a party emoji. A few have flooded the reply box with red hearts and fire emojis.

Bharat Jadhav’s post has clocked more than 21k views on the social media platfrom.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.