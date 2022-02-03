Actor Bharat Jadhav Recalls Moments He Spent With Late Ramesh Deo, Gets Emotional

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo died following a major heart attack on Wednesday. His elder son Ajinkya Deo confirmed this news after Ramesh breathed his last at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Ramesh Deo’s demise came as a shock to various actors who were very close to him. Bharat Jadhav, one of those actors, fondly remembers the moments he spent with him.

Speaking to News 18 Lokmat, Bharat said that the two had been great friends and worked on a couple of films together. He said that both of them had good conversations over several subjects whenever they met.

Ramesh Deo was known for his down-to-earth personality in the film industry. According to Bharat, Ramesh would never care how much work they had done together, and even the age gap could not affect the friendship between them. They used to have conversations about how their kids were doing in their lives and what they planned to pursue in the future, etc.

Bharat Jadhav and Ramesh Deo have been a part of two brilliant films. They were together in Houn Jau De, which narrates the story of an honest man, Sitaram Patil, who is arranging for his grandson to get married. The story emphasises the relationship between Sitaram and his grandsons. The film was appreciated for its storyline and performances.

The duo was also a part of the film titled Galgale Nighale. The film depicts the life of an insurance agent, Galgale, who has the habit of speaking to himself in a loud voice. This habit puts him and other people in awkward situations. The situation becomes more comic when he falls in love with a girl from a gangster family. The film was directed by Kedar Shinde.

