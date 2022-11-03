Actor Bharat Kalyan’s Wife Priyadarshini’s Cremation on November 3

South actor Bharat Kalyan’s wife, Priyadarshini, died, aged 43, on November 1 while she was receiving treatment at a Chennai hospital. Recently, the shocking reason for her death has come to the fore.

As per reports, she passed away at a Chennai hospital after slipping into a coma in the past few days. Diet-induced diabetes, which was a result of her sudden shift to the paleo diet, is touted to be the main reason behind her critical health condition. She had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last few months, but her condition worsened day by day, and she slipped into a coma before breathing her last.

Top showsha video

Hearing the news, fans and celebs have been showering their condolences on the entire family. Bharat Kalyan’s fans are currently supporting him on social media. The unexpected demise of Priyadarshini has sent the entertainment industry in shock.

Priyadarshini’s cremation will be held today. She is survived by her husband and two kids, a son and a daughter.

Bharat is the son of the late, famous South actor Kalyan Kumar. Although he made his acting debut through television, he has made his mark by acting in many popular serials, which include Apoorva Rangal, Vansham and Jameela.

Read all the Latest Movies News here