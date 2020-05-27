Odia Actor Bijay Mohanty Hospitalised in Hyderabad

Ollywood actor, Bijay Mohanty, 70 has suffered some cardiac related issue on May 25, Monday. He is currently admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, a report has suggested.

Sritam Das, General Secretary of Odisha Cine Artist Association, told the OTV that Mohanty was rushed to hospital after complaining that he isn’t feeling well. At the time of discharge, Mohanty’s health condition suddenly deteriorated and was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where the doctors diagnosed some cardiac issues.

Speaking to the channel, Mohanty’s wife Tandra Ray said, “Fortunately we were in the hospital when his condition worsened otherwise it would have been dangerous."

According to reports, last month, Mohanty went to Hyderabad where his daughter resides. The veteran was diagnosed with diabetes and underwent a minor surgery a few months ago.

Mohanty started his career with theatre as a performer and directed many plays before venturing into movies. His performance in his debut film, Chilika Tire, earned him several accolades including the National Film Award.

He is most famous for negative roles in films including Samay Bada Balaban, Naga Phasa, Sahari Bagha, Danda Balunga and Chaka Bhaunri. His other noteworthy performances are seen in films like Arati, Aama Ghara Aama Sansara, Mamata Mage Mula, I Love My India, Aei Aama Sansara, Laxman Rekha, Rakhi Bhijigala Akhi Luhare, Ki Heba Sua Posile, Bhisma Pratigya, Bhai Hela Bhagari and Suna Panjuri.

