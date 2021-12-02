Actor Bramha Mishra aka Lalit of Mirzapur Fame Found Dead at Home, Cops Rule Out Suicide

Actor Bramha Mishra, who was known for his role as Lalit in Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur, has been found dead at his residence in Mumbai. As per a report, the police found his semi-decomposed body at his Versova flat. His body has been taken for autopsy at Dr Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

In Mirzapur, Mishra played the right hand man of Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu. His character is killed off in the second season’s second episode after a conspiracy by Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).

According to reports, Mishra, 36, complained of chest pain on November 29, and was sent home by a doctor after receiving medication. Reports claim that he suffered a heart attack and died, however, a confirmation on the same is still awaited.

The actor’s body was reportedly found in the bathroom of his home, three days after his demise. The neighbours reportedly complained of a stench emanating from his apartment. A key maker was summoned, who made a duplicate key and opened the flat. They figured that the stench was coming from the bathroom and when they managed to open the bathroom door, they found his body next to the commode.

Mishra’s brother Sandeep Mishra, residing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been informed about the incident. He has left for Mumbai. The cast of Mirzapur mourned the passing of Mishra and shared some pictures on social media, remembering him.

Apart from Mirzapur, Bramha had also been a part of projects like Dangal, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and other films.

