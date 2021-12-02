CHANGE LANGUAGE
Actor Bramha Mishra aka Lalit of Mirzapur Fame Found Dead at Home, Cops Rule Out Suicide

Actor Brahma Mishra was found dead at his Mumbai flat

Bramha Mishra's semi-decomposed body was found in his flat in Mumbai. He played the character of Lalit in hit series Mirzapur.

Entertainment Bureau

Actor Bramha Mishra, who was known for his role as Lalit in Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur, has been found dead at his residence in Mumbai. As per a report, the police found his semi-decomposed body at his Versova flat. His body has been taken for autopsy at Dr Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

In Mirzapur, Mishra played the right hand man of Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu. His character is killed off in the second season’s second episode after a conspiracy by Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).

According to reports, Mishra, 36, complained of chest pain on November 29, and was sent home by a doctor after receiving medication. Reports claim that he suffered a heart attack and died, however, a confirmation on the same is still awaited.

The actor’s body was reportedly found in the bathroom of his home, three days after his demise. The neighbours reportedly complained of a stench emanating from his apartment. A key maker was summoned, who made a duplicate key and opened the flat. They figured that the stench was coming from the bathroom and when they managed to open the bathroom door, they found his body next to the commode.

Mishra’s brother Sandeep Mishra, residing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been informed about the incident. He has left for Mumbai. The cast of Mirzapur mourned the passing of Mishra and shared some pictures on social media, remembering him.

Apart from Mirzapur, Bramha had also been a part of projects like Dangal, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and other films.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
first published:December 02, 2021, 17:50 IST