MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Chandramani Mishra Stuck in Chhattisgarh Due to Lockdown, Asks State Govts for Help

Chandramani Mishra

Chandramani Mishra

Chandramani Mishra is stranded in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh because of the lockdown and wants to go back home to take care of his mother who is unwell.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Chandramani Mishra, who hails from Bihar, says he is stranded in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh since March 23 because of the lockdown and wants to go back home to take care of his mother who is unwell.


To fight the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days.


However, the lockdown was recently extended till May 3 as the number of cases kept rising in the country.


Mishra, who has worked in various TV shows and movies, said he was returning to his hometown Madhubani from Nagpur, Maharashtra, but after the lockdown was announced he couldn't travel beyond Bilaspur.


"I've been staying in a hotel here in Bilaspur since March 24. It's been over 21 days and now I want to go back to my home because my mother is not well. My father and grandfather are also there but they are old and can't take care of the situation at home," Mishra told PTI.


The actor, who featured in 2017 film Modi Kaka Ka Gaon, said as his mother needs medical assistance, he wants Chhattisgarh and Bihar governments to make some arrangement for him to reach home.


"I've been in talks with a few government officials in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and also Jharkhand. I hope they will help me and make it possible for me to reach home as soon as possible," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres