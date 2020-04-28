Actor Chemban Vinod Jose Ties the Knot with Mariam Thomas, See Pic

Actor Chemban Vinod Jose seems to be on cloud nine this year. After the release of his Malayalam physiological drama Trance, the Mollywood actor has another reason to rejoice his life. The actor has tied the knot with Mariam Thomas and announced the news on his social media handle.

“JUST MARRIED (sic),” he captioned a picture of him with his love life.

According to OnManorama, Mariam hails from Kottayam and is a psychologist by profession. The lovebirds had a hush-hush wedding on Tuesday amid the coronavirus lockdown across the nation. He also shared the news of his wedding on Facebook, getting blessing from friends, fans and family alike.

This is the second marriage for the actor. He was earlier married to Sunitha, also a physiotherapist, who lives in the US. The pair also has a son named John Chris Chemban.

In an earlier interview given to the news portal, the actor revealed about his personal life. “I live in India and my son is living with his mother in the United States. He is ten years old. I am upset that he is not with me. I visit him when it is summer vacation there."

He also added that his son watches most of his movies and often talks to him on phone. “In a country like America, it is common for children to live with single mothers or separated parents. Even if he is your child, he should be given his own space,” he said.

