MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Chemban Vinod Jose Ties the Knot with Mariam Thomas, See Pic

Chemban Vinod with wife

Chemban Vinod with wife

Chemban Vinod Jose has tied the knot with Mariam Thomas in an intimate ceremony. The actor also has a son from his previous marriage with Sunitha.

Share this:

Actor Chemban Vinod Jose seems to be on cloud nine this year. After the release of his Malayalam physiological drama Trance, the Mollywood actor has another reason to rejoice his life. The actor has tied the knot with Mariam Thomas and announced the news on his social media handle.

“JUST MARRIED (sic),” he captioned a picture of him with his love life.

View this post on Instagram

JUST MARRIED 🎉🎉🎉🎉.

A post shared by Chemban Vinod Jose (@chembanvinod) on

According to OnManorama, Mariam hails from Kottayam and is a psychologist by profession. The lovebirds had a hush-hush wedding on Tuesday amid the coronavirus lockdown across the nation. He also shared the news of his wedding on Facebook, getting blessing from friends, fans and family alike.

This is the second marriage for the actor. He was earlier married to Sunitha, also a physiotherapist, who lives in the US. The pair also has a son named John Chris Chemban.

In an earlier interview given to the news portal, the actor revealed about his personal life. “I live in India and my son is living with his mother in the United States. He is ten years old. I am upset that he is not with me. I visit him when it is summer vacation there."

He also added that his son watches most of his movies and often talks to him on phone. “In a country like America, it is common for children to live with single mothers or separated parents. Even if he is your child, he should be given his own space,” he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres