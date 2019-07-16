Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Actor Christoph Waltz Returns to James Bond Franchise as Iconic Villain Blofeld

Christoph Waltz had first appeared as the iconic villain in the previous Bond film, Spectre. Bond 25 is currently being filmed in London and Waltz is among a number of actors returning to reprise their roles.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actor Christoph Waltz Returns to James Bond Franchise as Iconic Villain Blofeld
Image: Twitter
Loading...

The upcoming film in the James Bond franchise will see the return of another familiar face. Actor Christoph Waltz will be reprising his role as the super-villain Blofeld in Bond 25.

Waltz first appeared in the last Bond film, Spectre, as the iconic villain who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in previous installments of the franchise. Bond 25 is currently being filmed in London and Waltz is among a number of actors returning to reprise their roles, including star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris, reported Variety.com.

The yet-untitled film is Craig's fifth and final entry in the Bond franchise. Craig first took the role of James Bond in 2006 for Casino Royale, and he last appeared in Spectre in 2015.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film that stars Oscar winner Rami Malek as the film's main villain. Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and David Dencik are also part of the cast.

Lashana Lynch is said to have taken over the secret agent number from Craig's Bond in the upcoming Bond 25. The British actress has portrayed the role of fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Read: Lashana Lynch Replaces Daniel Craig as Agent 007 in Bond 25: Report

According to 007.com, the premise of Bond 25 is, "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram