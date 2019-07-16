Actor Christoph Waltz Returns to James Bond Franchise as Iconic Villain Blofeld

The upcoming film in the James Bond franchise will see the return of another familiar face. Actor Christoph Waltz will be reprising his role as the super-villain Blofeld in Bond 25.

Waltz first appeared in the last Bond film, Spectre, as the iconic villain who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in previous installments of the franchise. Bond 25 is currently being filmed in London and Waltz is among a number of actors returning to reprise their roles, including star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris, reported Variety.com.

The yet-untitled film is Craig's fifth and final entry in the Bond franchise. Craig first took the role of James Bond in 2006 for Casino Royale, and he last appeared in Spectre in 2015.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film that stars Oscar winner Rami Malek as the film's main villain. Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and David Dencik are also part of the cast.

Lashana Lynch is said to have taken over the secret agent number from Craig's Bond in the upcoming Bond 25. The British actress has portrayed the role of fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

According to 007.com, the premise of Bond 25 is, "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

