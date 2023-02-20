Actor-comedian Kushal Badrike is all set to appear in a lead role for his upcoming Marathi film, Baap Manus. The actor has shared this information on his social media handle. Kushal recently took to his Instagram and posted a short teaser video of the film. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Coming with the new film Baap Manus." He further added, “The story depicts the unbreakable bond between father and daughter, the movie is releasing this Father’s Day in cinemas near you." Fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a new role.

Directed by Yogesh Phulphagar, the film also features Pushkar Jog, Anusha Dandekar, Shubhangi Gokhale, and child artist Keya Ingle in lead roles. The movie’s storyline revolves around a father and her daughter, showcasing an emotional and unbreakable bond between them. Pushkar and Anusha will be seen together for the first time in this Marathi film. The movie is slated to release on June 16, 2023.

Pushkar is an actor and dancer by profession, who primarily works in Marathi and Hindi films. Some of his superhit films are Satya, Shikhar, Well Done Baby, Azmaish and Tamasha Live. The actor has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 1.

Anusha is an actress and singer, who is best known as a VJ and hosted several TV shows. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Mumbai Matinee (released in 2003) and went on to do Viruddh in 2005. In 2017, Anusha also hosted and became a mentor of a reality show, India’s Next Top Model, aired on MTV India.

Kushal is well-known for his comedy skits in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya (a Marathi television show). The actor started his career with Marathi plays like Jaago Mohan Pyare and Laali Leela. Some of his hit Marathi movies are Jatra (released in 2006), Majha Navra Tujhi Baiko (2006), Huppa Huiyya (2010), Slam Book (2015) and Pandu (2021). The actor has also played character roles in web series like Struggler Saala. Kushal also participated in the comedy reality show, Fu Bai Fu, which was aired on Zee Marathi.

