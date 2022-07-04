Actor-Comedian Sudigali Sudheer's Jaw-Dropping Remuneration Per Schedule

Actor, comedian, and television presenter Sudheer Anand Bayana, best known as Sudigali Sudheer, gained recognition among the masses in a short period. Meanwhile, the news of actors’ remuneration has surfaced online.

Over the years, Sudheer has appeared in several popular TV shows, including Jabardasth, Extra Jabardasth, Pove Pora, and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show.

Sudheer continues to rise high in his career. He has also worked with MallemalaTV, where his remuneration was Rs 5 lakh. It is said that Mallemala TV’s team has also made a good offer to stop Sudheer from leaving the channel and was even offered Rs 7 to 10 lakhs for each schedule. But Sudheer was determined to get out of the channel. That’s why he got out of there as soon as possible.

But after quitting Mallema, Sudheer came to Star Maa and it seems that Star Maa has also offered remuneration keeping Sudheer’s range in mind. Reportedly, Sudheer is being paid around rupees Rs 15 lakh for each schedule.

On the work front, Sudheer is ready to greet his fans with a couple of films. The actor has Calling Sahasra, which is a suspense thriller movie directed by Arun Vikkirala and produced by Vijesh Tayal, Katuri Venkateswarlu, and Chiranjeevi Pamidi under the Radha Arts banner and Shadow Media Productions. The film stars Sudigali Sudheer and Shalini Dolly Chourasiya in the lead role.

Moreover, the actor’s other project Galodu is with director Rajasekar Reddy Pulicharla. The action entertainer stars Sudigali Sudheer in the lead role while the film is produced under Samskruthi Films.

