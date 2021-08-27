Actor Couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyassh Rai Blessed with Baby Boy

Actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyassh Rai announced the birth of their baby boy on social media on Friday with a sweet post. They also shared a picture with the newborn and shared the good news with their fans.

Taking to social media, Kishwer wrote, “27.08.21 ❤️ welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy👦🏼 #sukishkababy (sic)." In the picture, the baby boy is squeezed between Kishwer and Suyyash and it makes for a picture perfect moment.

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly called as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2010. The two got married in 2016.

Kishwer has been journaling her pregnancy on social media in various pictures through this time. From the couple celebrating baby shower ceremony to posing for maternity pics, Suyyash and Kishwer enjoyed every moment of this time.

The couple will be revealing the name of their baby boy in the coming time.

