Actor Daksha Nagarkar Stuns the Internet With Her Latest Pics in Ethnic Wear

Daksha Nagarkar has achieved tremendous fame in her short career. The young actor has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting skills and charming personality. Daksha is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her mesmerizing looks.

The diva knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans awestruck. Daksha is also an avid social media user and regularly shares gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, Daksha shared a stunning picture on Instagram which has gone viral. Daksha’s elegant picture in a traditional outfit has received 33,000 likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daksha Nagarkar (@dakshanagarkar)



Daksha has captioned her post, “I did palat but where is my hero.” Daksha’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Many star-struck fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section and have professed their love for the ravishing actress. One fan wrote, “Unstoppable unbeatable , unforgettable.” Another impressed fan wrote, “so beautiful in Indian attire.”

Daksha is also passionate about preserving the environment. Last month, Daksha took part in the Green India Challenge, an initiative of TRS MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar. Daksha also shared heart-warming pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen planting a sapling and watering it. She captioned her post, “Huge congratulations to Telangana govt and MP Santosh Kumar gaaru, for successfully entering the 5th year of the Green India Challenge and thank you for making me a part of it.”

Earlier this year, Daksha shared another delightful picture of herself on Instagram. In the adorable pictures, Daksha is looking like a queen in a regal lehenga. Daksha captioned her post, “In a room full of art, I’d still stare at you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daksha Nagarkar (@dakshanagarkar)



It is worth mentioning that Daksha won many hearts with her performance in a festive number in the Nagarjuna starrer Bangarraju.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.