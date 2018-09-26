GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Actor Dalip Tahil Booked for Drunk Driving, Hit-And-Run in Mumbai

Dalip Tahil was arrested on Sunday night for hitting an autorickshaw with his car, which he was reportedly driving in an inebriated state.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
Dalip Tahil is a popular character actor who appears in Bollywood films. (Image: Instagram)
Dalip Tahil, best known for playing character roles in several popular 90s films including Ishq, Baazigar, Soldier and Judwaa, was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday night for drunk driving.

According to a report in The Hindu, his car hit an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers, who have been identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22. Inebriated, Tahil tried to flee but could not because of Ganesh Visarjan processions. When confronted by Jenita and Gaurav, Tahil reportedly got into an argument and even pushed them.

“The impact of the collision caused Ms. Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions,” a Khar police officer told The Hindu.

For causing harm due to drunk driving, Tahil was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Though he was granted bail eventually, Tahil did not let the police test his blood for alcohol. “Mr. Tahil refused to let us take a blood sample so that it could be tested for alcohol traces. However, he was visibly inebriated,” said Sanjay More, Khar’s senior police inspector.
