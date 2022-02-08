Actor Deepak Kumar Exits Popular Zee5 Show Endrendrum Punnagai

Deepak Kumar has left popular daily soap Endrendrum Punnagai wherein he played the lead role of Siddhu, the actor announced on his Instagram handle. However, it is still unknown why the actor quit the show.

Announcing his exit from the show, Deepak posted an Instagram story, saying, “Hi all, I am officially leaving from Endrendrum Punnagai due to some reason… Thank you so much for the love and support you have given. I hope you will give the same love and support to the new Siddhu too. See you soon on the new project.” However, it’s a huge shock to the fans of the show as they loved Deepak playing Siddhu.

Earlier this week, the actor tied the knot with Kayal serial fame Abinavya in Chennai. The wedding was a private affair and followed all the COVID-19 protocols.

Deepak was a popular Tik-toker before getting an opportunity to work in films. He made his debut in Thirumanam as Naveen.

Endrendrum Punnagai, on the other hand, is a popular TV series produced by Esai Pictures of actor Neelima Rani. The serial has been on air since March 2020 and is also available on Zee5. The show is about the love story of characters Thendral, Siddharth and Akash.

The story revolves around Thendral, a radio jockey, who gets into trouble when she gets betrothed to Aakash, a man who is excessively influenced by his grandmother. However, she does everything possible to find a way to be with her lover Sidharth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.