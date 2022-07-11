Actor Dev Mohan Shares First Look Poster of His Next Titled Pulli

Dev Mohan is all set to entertain the masses with his new film titled Puli under Jiju Asokan’s direction. Sharing his first look poster from the film, the Sufiyum Sujatayum fame wrote, “Coming Soon!!! PULLI.” The poster features the actor in an intense look with handcuffs.

Starring Meenakshi as the female lead, the film has been directed from Jiju’s own script after his 2015’s Urumbukal Urangharilla. The director’s last outing was Premasoothram starring Chemban Vinod Jose. He is also known for his 2012 directorial, Last Bench.

Pulli ensembles the star cast of actors, including Indrans, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Senthil Krishna, Vettukkili Prakash, Vijayakumar, Abin Bino, Prathapan, Meenakshi, and several others in eminent roles.

Touted to be a thriller, the upcoming film is also said to have some humour elements. The technical crew consists of Sathish Kurup, who shot Drishyam 2, as the cameraman, Binu Kurian and Bijibal are the faces behind handling the cinematography and music department of the project, respectively.

Deepu Joseph is best known for the films Ee. Ma.Yau., Jallikettu, and Churuli have handled the editing for Pulli. BK Harinarayan has penned the lyrics for the film, which is backed by TB Raghunathan under the banner of Kamalam Films.

In Jiju Asokan’s film, Dev will be seen essaying the role of a convict named Steephan. The upcoming film marks the actor’s third project after Panthrand and his directorial debut Sufiyum Sujatayum.

Dev Mohan’s previous outing Panthrand was a Leo Thaddeus directorial. It featured Shine Tom Chacko, Amala Rose, Lal, Srindaa, and Vinayakanin in pivotal roles.

On the work front, the actor will be seen playing a major role in the upcoming Telugu movie Shaakuntalam headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film is said to be a fantasy romance drama.

