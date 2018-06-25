Actor Dileep To Return to Association of Malayalam Movie Artists

Actor Dileep, who was expelled from the primary membership of AMMA following his arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a top Malayalam actress, is set to return to Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).Idavela Babu, the new general secretary of AMMA stated that the decision was taken by the annual general body meeting of AMMA which was held in Kochi on Sunday evening. If sources are to be believed, the members felt that the decision to expel Dileep (which was taken last year) went against the norms of the body.While speaking to News18.com, Beena Paul, also a core of member of WCC, said, "If the news is true, it is unfair on the actress. Both are members of the organisation. We are not sure if such a decision has been taken. AMMA has not officially made any statements."Interestingly, members of Women In Cinema Collective (WCC) and a few young actors did not attend the function.Mahila Congress former state chief and Congress leader Bindhu Krishna said, "This decision is a challenge to the law and order system of the country. They could have taken him back after he was acquitted. He is an accused in such a major case. The organisation does not have the moral right to call themselves AMMA (which means mother in Malayalam)."Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has unanimously been elected the new President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA).The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) slammed the decision of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) to reinstate actor Dileep.“Why did AMMA expel actor Dileep? What is the new situation that has warranted this action? Don't you find anything wrong in taking back a person accused of a serious crime as rape without trial? Isn’t the actress also part of this organisation? By this decision aren't you insulting the survivor? Being a democratic organisation, what is the message that you are giving the people of Kerala? By taking such a decision about a person who is facing trial you are challenging the legal system of the country,” said the statement from WCC.Superstar Dileep, the eighth accused in the Malayalam actress abduction case, had recently filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.Dileep was arrested after two rounds of questioning on July 10, 2017, for his alleged role in the conspiracy hatched for the abduction of a Malayalam actress.