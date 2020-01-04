Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Actor Dileep's Plea in Actress Abduction Case Dismissed

An actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in connection with the case in July 2017 and after being lodged in jail for several weeks, he secured bail.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Actor Dileep's Plea in Actress Abduction Case Dismissed
Dileep

In a setback, the trial court in Kpchi on Saturday dismissed actor Dileep's petition seeking a discharge in the actress abduction case.

The court's decision came after the prosecution, during the hearing, requested the court to reject the petition of Dileep, an accused in the case.

Dileep will have to face the trial in the case that has begun recently.

Sources revealed that following Saturday's setback, the actor will move the Kerala High Court.

According to the allegations, an actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in connection with the case in July 2017 and after being lodged in jail for several weeks, he secured bail.

Dileep was named as a conspirator in the case and charged with revenge crime.

After securing bail, Dileep has been trying to delay the trial in the case, through legal submissions, even before the apex court.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Dileep would not get a copy of the memory card containing footage of an alleged sexual assault.

After that he approached the trial court which refused his demand for a copy of the records, but it allowed that he and his representative could examine the records.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram