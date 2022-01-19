Actor Dimple Hayathi is Fans' Favourite, For She Nails Every Outfit in Latest Insta Pics

Dimple Hayathi has once again taken the internet by storm with her pictures. From traditional outfits to gym wear, the actor has nailed every outfit in the pictures shared weeks ago on her Instagram page. Reports say that Dimple has been getting film offers from Bollywood, as well as Tollywood.

The actor predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. She rose to fame after doing item number, Jarra Jarra, in Varun Tej’s 2019 film Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The actor danced along with Ravi Teja and set the temperatures soaring with her killer dance moves and screen presence.

Dimple made her Telugu debut in 2018 with the film Gulf. She often makes headlines for her photoshoots and frequent presence on the gym mat. Her fans are always in awe of her for her millennial-friendly looks.

On the work front, Dimple will soon be seen playing the female lead in the upcoming Telugu movie Khiladi starring Ravi Teja. Moreover, the actor will play the lead role opposite Vishal in the upcoming film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum.

Dimple was last seen in the Bollywood film Atrangi Re, directed by Anand L. Rai. For the unversed, she has recently tested positive for Covid-19.

