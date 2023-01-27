Director-turned-actor and producer Manobala was rushed to a private hospital recently after he suffered chest pain. The actor is currently well recovering from an angio-treatment at the hospital and was expected to get discharged on Thursday. South Indian Artistes Association Vice-President Poochi Murugan visited Manobala and seemed to have chatted excitedly with him showing no signs of trouble after his surgery, reported Times of India.

Manobala started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja. He made his directorial debut in 1982 with the film Agaya Gangai. From there on, there was no looking back for Manobala. He has directed many hit films such as Pillai Nila, Oorkavalan and Mallu Vetti Minor, among others. In the early 2000s, the director donned a comic actor’s hat, thanks to his wiry frame and unique dialogue delivery. He has been part of memorable comic roles in films like Pithamagan, Ice, Chandramukhi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Thamizh Padam, Alex Pandian, the Aranmanai franchise and Aambala. Manobala was last seen in Waltair Veerayya.

The Bobby Kolli directorial Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in lead roles, and also Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in important roles. Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Nassar, Sathyaraj and others also play prominent roles in Waltair Veerayya.

The Mythri Movie Makers are planning to stream Waltair Veerayya on OTT from February 10. Although no official announcement has been made by them. The Chiranjeevi starrer entered the Rs 200 crore club at the box office within ten days. The film has marked Chiranjeevi’s comeback at the box office after his last two films Acharya and Godfather didn’t receive a good response from the cine-goers at the box office.

