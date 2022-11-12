Actor-director R Parthiban's Cryptic Post Draws Attention; What is it About?

Telugu actor-director R Parthibam has proven his excellence in the cine industry with several blockbuster films to his name. Parthiban’s latest Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has achieved a thumping success collecting around 500 crores at the box office globally.

However, the talented actor is not someone to sit idle with and enjoy his sweet success. He seems to have sprung back to action as speculation is rife that Parthiban is currently working on his next project. In addition, the actor’s cryptic Twitter post has added fuel to the fire.

According to reports, Parthiban is currently in Kochi. The Iravin Nizhal actor has dropped a serene post on his Twitter handle from Kochi itself, penning a curious message in the video description. The short video clip presents Twitterati with amazing scenery, dotted with mellow blue waters and water hyacinths floating in it.

The misty ambience provides a stunning vista which is further enhanced by a black boat, rowed by an oarsman in the waters. The picturesque region is surrounded by lush greenery from all sides that is bound to tug at the heartstrings of every traveller out there.

Subtly touching upon the tranquil location Parthiban in his tweet wrote, “Amidst the slow moving green boats, that black boat passes like days. Today Kochi, tomorrow Coimbatore, the next day Kangeyam. I crawl from place to place. A work to choose from springing imaginations soon….”

The viral Twitter post has created a ruckus on the micro-blogging platform with fans dying to know whether Parthiban is prepping for a new project. The entire comment section is filled with anticipatory remarks from fans, who all claim that they are “waiting.”

Although the tweet indicates that Parthiban might be busy shooting for his next film in the given locations mentioned in the post, the actor has not yet confirmed nor denied anything.

Meanwhile, talking about the Ponniyin Selvan actor, Parthiban’s cinematic masterpiece Iravin Nizhal was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on November 11. The single-shot film has attained notoriety from audiences and critics alike for its mind-blowing visuals and gripping storytelling. On the other hand, the second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan is slated to hit the theatres next year in April.

