Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban Pens Lyrics For Song in His Next, Iravin Nizhal

Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban has revealed that he has penned the lyrics of a song in his next project titled Iravin Nizhal. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is the music director for the film. Riding on the success of the previous award-winning film Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Parthiban is now helming Iravin Nizhal. He had earlier informed that AR Rahman has composed three awesome songs for the film.

Parthiban’s last movie Oththa Seruppu Size 7 was honoured with the National Film Award – Special Jury. Known for directing critically acclaimed films, Pathiban has now shown his new talent as a lyricist with his next film Iravin Nizhal, which will reportedly be a single-shot feature.

In a Tweet, Parthiban has said that AR Rahman had sent a tune in his voice for the background music for Iravin Nizhal. The composer had asked the director to write the lyrics for it. The director said that the moment he heard, he was in “high spirits".

“A week was spent trying to come down and give that abstract tune a written form, and the recording was also done. Like the Ganges suppressed within the conch, the vigor of the whole film in one song. I flutter my wings in ecstasy,” he said.

Earlier in 2001, AR Rahman and Parthiban had collaborated on a musical film Yelolo. The project had failed to materialise due to various reasons. Now, they have come together after 20 years to work on a project.

Meanwhile, Parthiban is also helming the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu with the Bollywood star Abishek Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.