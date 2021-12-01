Actor-Director Sasikumar Planning Screen Adaptation of Popular Book Kutrap Parambarai

Actor and director Sasikumar is currently planning a screen adaptation of the popular book, Kutrap Parambarai. Written by the famous writer-actor Vela Ramamurthy, the book depicts a true relationship between two rival communities who were once close allies.

The 2016 tussle between veteran director-actor Bharathiraja and filmmaker Bala is known to everyone. The two leading directors of the Tamil film industry were competing to make a film on the same book.

Over the past few years, the issue has taken a visceral turn as both have been directly critical of each other. The issue came to an end after a press conference was held and with no one backing out, both of them gave up on making a film on the book.

Meanwhile, after all these years to compete with Bharathiraja and Bala, Sasikumar has now decided to direct the film. The film will be produced by renowned cinematographer Velraj. Sasikumar, who has already directed films like Subramaniapuram and Eesan, has not directed any film for the last 12 years. It is being said that Sasikumar could also act in this upcoming venture in the lead.

Thus, the director will now make a comeback as a director with the film titled Criminal, according to reports.

