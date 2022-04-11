Actor-Director Seeman Praises Taanakkaran, Applauds Cast and Crew of The Film

Taanakkaran, a Tamil period action police drama, hit the cinemas on April 8 this year and has been appreciated for its realistic depiction of how young police trainees endure hardships in their lives. The film has also received a word of appreciation from actor and director Seeman.

In an interview, Seeman appreciated all the aspects of the film. According to the director, films made from real-life experiences connect more emotionally. Seeman said that director Tamizh has chosen a unique style of storytelling and designed a captivating screenplay for it.

He said that the film describes how candidates were selected for police service in 1982 and were rejected due to regime change in Tamil Nadu. According to Seeman, these candidates were subjected to a continuous round of torture for 15 years before being appointed in 1998.

Seeman said that when the film is translated from script to visual format, aspects like actors, best technicians, and pre-production work are very pertinent. He was all praises for director Tamizh, who meticulously planned all these aspects.

Seeman also admired the cast of the film. According to the Miga Miga Avasaram actor, each member has enacted their role perfectly. Seeman also applauded the editor (Philomin Raj) for editing as per the director Tamizh’s vision. Seeman said that Philomin realized that even the slightest mistake on his part could ruin a lot of brilliant efforts.

Seeman also praised music director Ghibran for excellently performing his task. He ended his post by congratulating the entire team behind Taanakkaran.

Taanakkaran marks Tamizh directorial debut. Tamizh has served as a police constable for 12 years. His experience as a police constable helped him with a lot of real-life references that he included in this film.

