Simbu's Father T Rajendar Returns to Chennai After Successful Surgery in US

Actor-director T. Rajendar, who was in New York for treatment due to a sudden illness, has returned to home Chennai. Previously, he was receiving treatment for his haemorrhage. He stayed in America for further examination.

The spirited actor arrived in Chennai this morning (July 22nd) and addressed the press and media at the airport. T Rajendar expressed his joy at being back in good health and thanked God and everyone who prayed for his recovery.

The actor, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after sudden chest pain, was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the stomach. He was advised for further treatment for which he left for the U.S.

Earlier, the actor-director was seen engaging with the media at the airport before leaving for medical treatment. There, he mentioned that his son, actor Silambarasan, was a brilliant man in cinema and a decent man in life.

He further stated that Simbu had travelled to the United States to make the required arrangements for his treatment. T Rajendar lauded his son saying that Simbu postponed the audio release of his upcoming drama Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu as well as the filming of his action thriller Pathu Thala to care for him.

Kamal Haasan also paid a visit to the actor at the hospital on June 14 and wished him a speedy recovery. He captioned a photo of himself with T Rajendar and Kuralarasan, “My darling brother, come back in good health.”

T Rajendar thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and Kamal Haasan for visiting him at a difficult moment in his life before departing the nation.

In May 2022, he had a heart arrest, which his son Simbu announced on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.