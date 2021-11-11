Actor Disha Parmar Turns 29: Here's How Rahul Vaidya Had Proposed to Her on TV

TV actor Disha Parmar is celebrating her 29th birthday today, and her fans and friends are sending her love and wishes through social media. It is her first birthday after getting married to Rahul Vaidya. The newlywed couple jetted off to Srinagar on November 9 to celebrate Disha’s first birthday after their marriage. Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. They are among the most loved couples in the Hindi TV industry.

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar when he was a contestant of Bigg Boss 14 last year. The video of Rahul’s cute proposal to Disha had gone viral on social media at that time. Rahul proposed to Disha on national television on her birthday last year.

“Today is a very special day for me. There’s a girl in my life, and that girl’s name is Disha Parmar. God! I have never been so nervous. I don’t know why it took me so much time to ask you – Will you marry me?” he had said while proposing to her.

Rahul and Disha were initially good friends. He had once said, “I met Disha through common friends. We started going out together frequently and fell in love.” Disha was also seen in a music video named ‘Yaad Teri’ with Rahul Vaidya in 2019.

Disha is a model and actor, who has appeared in several TV shows. Disha Parmar is best remembered for playing the role of Pankhuri in the TV show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara’. Her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta is still loved by the audience. She played the lead role of Jia in Zee TV’s show ‘Woh Apna Sa’ in 2017. Meanwhile, Disha Parmar was also featured in several commercials. Disha is currently seen in the show, Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2.

