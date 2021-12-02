Actor Divya Agarwal's Romantic Gesture For Boyfriend VJ Varun At His Sister's Wedding

The wedding season in Bollywood and the TV industry is currently in full swing. Just a couple of days ago, TV actors Neel Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married. Actor and VJ Varun Sood’s sister Akshita Sood tied the wedding knot on Wednesday.

And while Varun was busy in preparations for his sister’s wedding, Divya Agarwal, his girlfriend and Bigg Boss OTT winner, was also seen helping him. Akshita got married to her long time boyfriend Pranav Syal in Goa on December 1. Divya shared several pictures and videos of the wedding on her Insta stories.

One of the pictures grabbed the fans’ attention. In this picture, Divya has her boyfriend Varun Sood’s name written with henna on her left hand. Divya also tagged the Henna artist Kanchan Mahato in her story. The Big Boss OTT winner wore a traditional white lehenga at the function.

Varun can also be seen in the photograph. Some Instagram stories of henna artist Kanchan were also re-shared by Divya on her profile.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CW8AJVEjBTA/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

Varun’s sister Akshita wore a red lehenga, paired it with heavy jewellery at her wedding, and looked stunning in a bride’s attire. Varun, too, looked amazing in a green sherwani. The wedding took place at a private resort in Goa. Varun shared his sister Akshita and Pranav’s couple dance on his Insta story.

Divya and Varun have been dating for the last three years. Once asked about marriage, Divya had said that she was not running from the question, but it’s a huge responsibility.

In an interview given to Bollywood Life, Divya said that this is a commitment full of responsibility, and they will have to keep their families and careers in mind.

