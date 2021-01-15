News18 Logo

Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

"Saved By The Bell" actor Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, his representative has said. The 43-year-old actor, who found fame by playing the adorable nerd Samuel "Screech" Powerson the popular 1990s show, was recently hospitalised after he complained of pain all over his body.

Los Angeles: “Saved actor Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, his representative has said. The 43-year-old actor, who found fame by playing the adorable nerd Samuel “Screech” Powerson the popular 1990s show, was recently hospitalised after he complained of pain all over his body.

Confirming his diagnosis, Diamond’s spokesperson Roger Paul said that he will undergoing more tests. “We are still doing more tests. Once we know, we will have an idea of how to approach it. Right now it is a very serious situation. I’m asking everyone for thoughts and prayers,” Paul said.

Another representative of the actor told Entertainment Weekly that Diamond’s cancer is in Stage Four and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy. “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home. “we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable,” he added.


