Actor Faraaz Khan Battles for Life in ICU, Needs Funds for Treatment; Pooja Bhatt Reaches Out

Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, Rani Mukerji's Mehendi co-star and son of senior actor Yusuf Khan, is currently fighting for his life in a Bengaluru hospital. Faraaz has been admitted to the ICU. Multiple reports state that Faraaz was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has urged her followers on Twitter to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

The details about his condition were shared on the fundraiser, which was initiated by his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. “Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core,” it read.

“While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span."

So far, the fundraiser has generated Rs. 2.94 lakh out of their Rs 25 lakh goal.