Actor-Filmmaker Fallouts That Affected Major Bollywood Films in Recent Times

Dharma Productions firing Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 is one of the biggest fallouts between a popular actor and a major producer Bollywood has seen in recent times. The sequel to Dostana was announced by Karan Johar with much fanfare, and Kartik had already started shooting for it. The film was Kartik’s first professional association with the producer. In an industry where maintaining good relations is important, especially if you do not belong to any camp, this incident definitely comes as a shocker.

Actors replacing each other due to clash of dates or personal reasons is regular business. But things turn ugly when there is a difference of interest or accusations of unprofessionalism. Here are some instances from the recent past when actors and directors fell out over major projects.

Aamir Khan dropped out of Vikram Vedha and has been replaced by Hrithik Roshan. Reports say that Aamir had loved the original version and was keen to star in the film, but had asked for lots of changes to make it a China-friendly film. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Aamir wanted to spin it around as a quintessential Hong-Kong based gangster drama, making the story more friendly for the Chinese market, to get additional gains from there.

Sonu Sood quit the film after Kangana Ranaut took over as the director. Sonu had said that the original director Krish was a good friend whom he had known for several years, and was not okay with him being replaced midway. Sonu had also asked for rushes of the portions he had shot and saw that major parts of his role had been chopped off. He refused to reshoot. In an interview with Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, he said, “I told her (Kangana) that she is a great friend of mine but I’m not comfortable in shooting what she is asking me to do, I said an okay to the previous script and director but I would like to walk out of this project.”

Rekha was supposed to play the role of Begum Hazrat Jaan Mahal in Fitoor. However, she didn’t like the way the role was shaping up, so decided to quit after shooting for some portions. Director Abhishek Kapoor in an interview to PTI had said during the course of the film, they realised that they saw things differently. This is why they amicably decided to part ways.

The Ek Villain sequel would have been Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mohit Suri’s third film after Malang and 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Mumbai Mirror reported that there were several creative disagreements between Mohit and Aditya, following which they decided to part ways. “The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation,” the source said. Arjun Kapoor is doing the film now.

John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter was planned with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Posters had also been designed with the actor in focus. But because of scheduling conflicts, Sushant was forced to remove himself from the film, leaving producer Bunty Walia and director Robbie Grewal ‘shocked’ and scrambling to find a replacement. They had finished most of the prep and were ready to roll. “We had signed Sushant in February and had his dates too. His sudden exit came as a shock to us, in particular to Robbie, given that he had given his nod right away,” Bunty had said to Mumbai Mirror.

In August 2019 Salman Khan had tweeted to say that Insha-Allah has been “pushed": “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!" This one came as a shock, too. A source had told ETimes that Bhansali had only narrated the first half of the film to Salman, skipping the climax. Apparently the actor and director had a fall out over the script, leading to ‘Inshaa-Allah’ being postponed indefinitely. Insha-Allah would have reunited Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan after 11 years.

