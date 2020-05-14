Actor Freddy Daruwala on Taking Care of Covid-19 Positive Father: Have to Keep Myself Sanitized and Sane

Freddy Daruwala, who has acted in films like Holiday, Force 2 and Race 3, has said that his father Kurush Daruwala has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is currently in quarantine at their bungalow in Mumbai. Their bungalow was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In an interview to ETimes, Freddy said that his family was taking all possible precautions to ensure that the virus does not spread to the rest of them. He said, "So, since we found out about my father's positive results, we're making sure that he is isolated and using only one room and one dedicated toilet to himself... The rest of the family members are keeping a safe distance from him."

Freddy revealed that even his 15-month-old son Evaan is confined to one room with his mother to avoid any contact with his grandfather.

The time period while they were waiting for the test results was the most harrowing for him. "Initially, when the test results had not come and we were in limbo, it was absolutely an emotionally draining situation for me. Not knowing what has happened to my father and the unawareness of what will happen if we find negative/positive results kept me very down and depressed. I'm the middle man between my family and my dad during these days. I have to make sure my dad gets every necessary thing and at the same time, I also have to keep myself enough sanitized and sane where I can be safe for other family members and don’t become a carrier myself," he said.

Freddy won the Mr India World pageant in 2007 and worked as a model before he made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with a negative role in Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.