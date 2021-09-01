Actor Gashmeer Mahajani Clarifies on Cryptic Post Hinting at Exit from Imlie

Quite recently, television actor Gashmeer Mahajan posted Instagram Stories wherein he informed his fans of his departure from the popular show Imlie. A loose adaptation of the Star Jalsha Bengali series Ishti Kutum, Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

The drama series chronicles the journey of a village girl Imlie as she gets married to Aditya in a series of unforeseeable events. The show has garnered immense popularity over the past year, especially Gashmeer's character Aditya has received much appreciation and is loved by his fans. Produced by Gul Khan, the show has been a huge hit ever since its inception. It once even breached the 3 TVR zone, which is a testimony to the show's popularity.

The actor's Instagram Stories has left all the fans of the show disappointed. Soon after he posted the update,his character was killed in a revenge. If this made you sad too, it's time to cheer up a little asGashmeer is not leaving the show so soon. Both the makers and the actor know his popularity and it will be a tough call to make the actor exit the show.

If one reads the post carefully, Gashmeer has only said that his character is quitting the show and not mentioned about him — as an actor — leaving the show. The television star has left ample space for the makers of the show to plan his return and surprise his fans. It is also possible that he will return as a new character and woo his fans again. The possibilities are endless.

Televisions shows these days are bringing in exciting twists and turns to maintain their TRPs and keep their audiences engaged, especially during COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, it is possible that the makers of the popular television show are planning to bring back Gashmeer as a new character. Meanwhile, fans need not be disappointed as one never knows what might happen on the show after such a twist.

