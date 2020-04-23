MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Gulshan Devaiah Gets Divorced from Kalliroi Tziafeta, Says 'It Ended on Amicable Note'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah Gets Divorced from Kalliroi Tziafeta, Says 'It Ended on Amicable Note'

Gulshan Devaiah tied the knot with Kallirroi, who hails from Greece, in 2012. However, their marriage had hit a rough patch after a few years.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta have ended their 8-year-long marriage. The actor confirmed the news in a recent interview and said that the things ended on an amicable note between them.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Gulshan said, "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say."

Gulshan tied the knot with Kallirroi, who hails from Greece, in 2012. However, the marriage had hit a rough patch after a few years.

Earlier in December, Gulshan had hinted at their divorce. He told TOI, "Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. We are trying to figure things out."

"The problem is that, in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don’t know how to manage that person’s presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together," he had said.

Reportedly, they were living separately since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan will be seen in a bilingual (Hindi and Kannada) film titled 'Rudraprayag' helmed by Rishab Shetty. He was last seen in Afsos and Commando 3.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres