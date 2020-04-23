Actor Gulshan Devaiah Gets Divorced from Kalliroi Tziafeta, Says 'It Ended on Amicable Note'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta have ended their 8-year-long marriage. The actor confirmed the news in a recent interview and said that the things ended on an amicable note between them.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Gulshan said, "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say."

Gulshan tied the knot with Kallirroi, who hails from Greece, in 2012. However, the marriage had hit a rough patch after a few years.

Earlier in December, Gulshan had hinted at their divorce. He told TOI, "Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. We are trying to figure things out."

"The problem is that, in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don’t know how to manage that person’s presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together," he had said.

Reportedly, they were living separately since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan will be seen in a bilingual (Hindi and Kannada) film titled 'Rudraprayag' helmed by Rishab Shetty. He was last seen in Afsos and Commando 3.



