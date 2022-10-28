Actor Harish Kalyan Ties The Knot With Entrepreneur Narmada Udaykumar

Actor Harish Kalyan and entrepreneur Narmada Udaykumar’s wedding at GPN Palace, Thiruverkadu, Chennai became the talk of the tinsel town on Friday. Family members, friends and Harish’s colleagues from the entertainment industry attended this wedding function.

An event regarding the wedding was held from 09:00 am to 10:30 am. Speculations were rife that this was a love marriage and both knew each other for 8 years. However, Harish clarified that the match was arranged by their families. The Oh Manapenne actor expressed his happiness over starting a fresh phase of life with her ladylove Narmada.

Harish also thanked the media for continuously supporting him throughout his career and invited many professionals to the wedding. Actor Silambarasan TR or Simbu was the chief guest of this wedding. Some of the pictures from this wedding ceremony have gone viral on the Internet and fans are swooning over them.

Before this wedding, Harish had introduced Narmada on the occasion of Dussehra via an Instagram post. The Kasada Tabara actor wrote,” With all my heart, for all my life

I love you , my wife-to-be.

I hope you all shower her with double the amount of love that you people have shown me, now & always

To love that flows like a river. Abundant & beautiful, ”Harish had shared two pictures of him and Narmada. The couple looked every bit adorable.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVIS6jBdW7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Besides this joyful occasion in their personal life, Harish was also in limelight for his film Vezham directed by Sandeep Shyam. Vezham’s idea revolved around the story of the couple Ashok and Leena. Everything is going perfectly in their lives until Leena is murdered by a masked killer. Years later, Ashok learns that his wife was a victim of a serial killer and is eager to find the person responsible for her death. With an interesting premise and splendid performances, Vezham was called a nail-biting thriller by audiences.

