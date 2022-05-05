Actor Hemangi Kavi Comes Under Attack From Trolls, Again. She Reacts

Besides acting, what makes actor Hemangi Kavi everyone’s favourite are her opinions on several interesting subjects. Hemangi never shies away from putting forward her opinions. Recently, she shared a Facebook post on February 3 about her shift in food preferences.

Hemangi wrote that before marriage, she rarely consumed meat. Hemangi wrote that at one point, she also refrained from consuming eggs. According to Hemangi, she was brought up in an environment where people were vegetarians. It was after marrying a person from Konkan (cinematographer Sandeep Dhumal), that Hemangi started including non-vegetarian food in her diet.

Hemangi asked fans if anyone among them had witnessed a similar change of habits. Alongside the caption, Hemangi attached her three pictures in blue coloured lehenga. Hemangi looked every bit charming in this outfit. She embellished her look with a pair of statement earrings and other jewellery.

Despite Hemangi sharing this post on a lighter note, the troll tried to use this opportunity to spread hatred against her. A user criticised Hemangi saying that if she focused on acting instead of non-vegetarian food, her career would improve.

Hemangi replied that to see her acting skills, he should watch the film Bharat Mazha Desh Aahe releasing tomorrow. Bharat Mazha Desh Aahe is directed by Pandurang Jadhav. Besides Hemangi, Mangesh Desai, Shashank Shende, Chhaya Kadam, Devanshi Sawant and others are a part of this film.

This is not the first instance when Hemangi was targeted by trolls. Hemangi has said earlier that circumstances have made her extremely strong. According to Hemangi, the best way of dealing with trolls is to ignore them. Hemangi said that everyone will end up getting hurt while engaging with trolls. This habit of living life on their own terms has made Hemangi an audience favourite.

