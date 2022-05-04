Actor Hruta Durgule Clarifies She is Not Leaving Man Udu Udu Zhala

Actor Hruta Durgule, who plays the lead role in Man Udu Udu Zhala, has clarified that she hasn’t quit the show. According to reports, Hruta was involved in an argument with the show’s producer over hygiene issues.

These rumours of Hruta’s argument with the producer over cleanliness issues were reported a few days ago. It was reported that Hruta was under contract and she would serve a notice period for a month. There was no official confirmation about these reports.

With these rumours, fans wondered if Hruta would leave the show? They also asked whether the new female lead would showcase the same chemistry as Ajinkya.

Hruta has struck a chord with the audience with her stint in Man Udu Udu Zhala. In a recent episode from Man Udu Udu Zhala, Hruta’s characters Deepali and Indra saved Shalaka (Deepali’s elder sister).

Besides this serial, Hruta will be seen showcasing her acting talent in Dada Ek Good News Aahe. Actor Umesh Kamat will also be seen alongside Hruta in this play. Dada Ek Good News Aahe is produced by actress Priya Bapat.

Hruta had shared a trailer of the play on Instagram. The play was held on Saturday, April 30 this year, at 09:30 p.m. Venue was Balgandharva Rangmandir, Pune

Upcoming shows of this play will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 08:30 p.m. at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Mandir in Borivali West. Another show will be held on Sunday, May 8 at noon at the Kalidas Natya Mandir in Mulund West.

Besides this play, Hruta will also be a part of Timepass 3.

