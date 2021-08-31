Actor Ilhana Dhillon Had 7 Fractures in Accident. She Thanks Fans For Prayers

On August 17, actor Ihana Dhillon, who worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, met with an accident and sustained serious injuries. In fact, the accident was so dangerous the actor had seven fractures in her body. Ilhana was admitted to the ICU of a hospital. The actor’s birthday also came while she was still in the hospital receiving treatment.

In an Instagram post, Ilhana said that a day after her accident her friends and family celebrated her birthday and cut the cake inside the ICU. She was released from the hospital on August 24, she further wrote in her post. The actor added that she was grateful to all her fans for sending wishes on her birthday.

Ilhana added that she feels blessed and lucky to be having so many blessings and amazing people, who prayed for her, adding that she was safe and walking despite such a horrific accident. She further said that the year 2021 had been crazy for her. First slip disk and now this big accident, but she added that was feeling stronger and blessings of her fans will keep her going. Ilhana also thanked the staff and the doctor of the hospital where she was admitted and treated after her accident.

“Would like to mention special thanks to the whole staff of Hospital Galaxy Mapusa and Dr Ravish Kolwalkar for treating me with so much warmth, love and comfort. Thanks for getting my smile back," she said in the conclusion of her post.

