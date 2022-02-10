Actor Iqbal Khan Set To Make a Comeback on TV With This Show

Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai fame actor Iqbal Khan, who was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, has been absent from television for the last three years. But there’s good news for his fans now, for the actor is set to make a comeback with Colors’ Nima Denzongpa. The actor is celebrating his 41st birthday today. He is originally from Kashmir, and after completing his studies, he came to Mumbai to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.

Talking about his comeback, Color’s Nima Denzongpa has captured the attention of viewers across ages with her enthralling stories. In the recent storyline of the show, it has been seen that Nima’s daughter, Manya, is about to get married into the same family that her mother works for. Meanwhile, to add another twist to the show, the makers have decided to introduce a new character named Virat, to be played by Iqbal.

Coming back to the actors’ journey, Iqbal made his initial foray into films with the 2002 film Kuch Dil Ne Kaha. After that, he did three more unsuccessful films, including Funtoosh(2003), Bullet Ek Dhamaka (2005) and Unforgettable(2014). Due to consecutive flops, it was a better idea for the actor to turn to the television than to sit empty in Mumbai.

Iqbal made his television debut in the year 2005 with Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, which became the big break for him. After that, he did 19 more serials, but in 2018 he took a break from acting. Along with this, he also played lead roles in Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Waaris, and Tumhari Pakhi.

On the work front, apart from Nima Denzongpa, Iqbal will soon be featured in a web series Crackdown 2.

