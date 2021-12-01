Actor Jai Akash to Enter Tamil Show, Abhi Taylor, As a Cop

Abhi Taylor is one of the most talked-about shows on Colors Tamil. The show started airing just a few months ago and now it’s being reported that actor Jai Akash will be seen playing a cameo role in the show. The actor has shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle to inform his fans. In the photos, Akash is seen posing in a police uniform.

Akash wrote, “Good evening to all the lovely people in my heart, and happy to announce that I am acting as a police officer in my new project. Very soon will announce the full details.”

Akash will be seen in the role of a police officer. In the ongoing storyline, both Tony and his son Michael kidnap the protagonist of the story. Abrami, who went in search of Ashok, is also trapped. The biggest enemy of Ashok and his garment business is Tony, he has already warned the former’s parents to close their business.

Ashok’s father is not ready to listen to it, but his mother, Nilambari, is ready to give up their traditional garment business for her son’s life. And now, he has sought the police’s help.

Jay Akash will play the role of a police officer, who rescues Ashok from Tony and Michael. You can find out how Kailash saves Ashok and Abrami in the upcoming episodes.

The show features Madan Pandian as Ashok, Reshma Muralitharan as Abirami, Sona Hayden as Nilambari, Ashok’s mother, and Chakraborty as Satish, Ashok’s father.

Let us tell you that recently the cast and crew of Abhi Taylor organized a success party after their show completed 100 episodes.

