Actor Jared Padalecki Arrested in Texas For Assault and Intoxication
Jared Padalecki was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar after allegedly punching a bartender and manager.
credits- Jared Padalecki instagram
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested in his native Texas, Austin, on Sunday for assault and public intoxication. According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar after allegedly punching a bartender and manager.
In a clip obtained by the website a man, believed to be the actor, can be seen tussling with an unknown male on the sidewalk. Another video shows the same individual speaking to police officers while leaning on the hood of a vehicle. In a third clip, the person is taken into custody by police.
Padalecki's bond is set at USD 15,000. It's unclear if he has been bailed out.
As per the report, the actor was a regular at the bar.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
- Nepalese Festival 'Kukur Tihar' Celebrates 'Day of Dogs' by Worshipping Them
- Washington Post Trolled for Calling IS Chief al-Baghdadi 'Religious Scholar' in Obituary
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working