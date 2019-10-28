Actor Jared Padalecki Arrested in Texas For Assault and Intoxication

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested in his native Texas, Austin, on Sunday for assault and public intoxication. According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar after allegedly punching a bartender and manager.

In a clip obtained by the website a man, believed to be the actor, can be seen tussling with an unknown male on the sidewalk. Another video shows the same individual speaking to police officers while leaning on the hood of a vehicle. In a third clip, the person is taken into custody by police.

Padalecki's bond is set at USD 15,000. It's unclear if he has been bailed out.

As per the report, the actor was a regular at the bar.

