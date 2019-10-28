Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Actor Jared Padalecki Arrested in Texas For Assault and Intoxication

Jared Padalecki was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar after allegedly punching a bartender and manager.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actor Jared Padalecki Arrested in Texas For Assault and Intoxication
credits- Jared Padalecki instagram

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested in his native Texas, Austin, on Sunday for assault and public intoxication. According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar after allegedly punching a bartender and manager.

In a clip obtained by the website a man, believed to be the actor, can be seen tussling with an unknown male on the sidewalk. Another video shows the same individual speaking to police officers while leaning on the hood of a vehicle. In a third clip, the person is taken into custody by police.

Padalecki's bond is set at USD 15,000. It's unclear if he has been bailed out.

As per the report, the actor was a regular at the bar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram