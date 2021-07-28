Actor Javed Haider’s Daughter Removed From Online Class Due to Non-Payment of Fees

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country last year, it has resulted in job losses and a major financial crunch for people. People from all walks of life are bearing the brunt of the lockdown which has been enforced twice since over the past year. Several film and television actors in the past have opened up about their financial struggles and how they were affected by the pandemic. Actor Javed Haider has also been facing a shortage of money during this time.

In a recent interview, Javed opened up about his crisis. He revealed that due to his financial constraints he was unable to pay the school fee of his daughter who studies in Class VIII and as a result she was removed from the online classes. He added that earlier, the school had waived off three months of fees but still, he had to pay at least Rs 2, 500 every month. Recently, when he was unable to pay even this amount, his daughter was removed from the class. He then went to her school to speak with the administrator where he was told that the school cannot cooperate further.

The actor somehow managed to arrange the money to pay the fees and only after it was paid, his daughter was allowed to attend classes.

Javed further explained that it’s shameful for people like him to ask for money from others, especially from those belonging to the industry. He feels that once someone asks for money, people start ignoring that person. Those in the entertainment industry do not like giving work to someone who has to borrow money. Therefore, in such a situation he has to rely only on friends who do not belong to the industry or by mortgaging his wife’s jewellery and his house.

Javed started his career as a child artist with Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973. He has been part of numerous films so far.

