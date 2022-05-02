Actor Jay D'souza To Make His Tamil TV Debut With A ‘Challenging’ Role

Kannada and Telugu actor Jay D’souza is all set to take a big plunge into a Tamil acting career now. He is slated to make his debut on the Tamil small screens, with a new soap opera titled Sipikkul Muthu. After being a model for a couple of years, he made his acting debut with the Kannada serial Akasha Deepa, which aired on the Star Suvarna channel. Jay has also starred in Kannada films like ‘Raga’ and ‘Happy New Year’. Now portraying his diverse talent, he is excited to begin a new journey in the Tamil TV industry. In a recent chat with ETimes, Jay spilt the beans about his upcoming Tamil project.

Sharing that he has been acting in television since 2016, Jay revealed that his role in the Tamil soap is “challenging” as he is supposed to portray a mentally challenged man. He shared that in the show, his character is from a rich family, who faces rejection from his parents, but eventually gets married.

However, the girl who he marries has some other intentions. “It’s a performance-oriented role, which not many male protagonists would get to play, especially on television,” Jay said while explaining the reason why he took up this project. “I will be sporting a clean-shaven look, which best suits my character,” he added.

Switching from Kannada to Tamil television is indeed a big change for the actor, but he feels except one thing - the functioning of both industries is the same, to an extent. What is the one difference? Jay explained that in Kannada, the actors give their voice to their characters through live dubbing, while in Tamil and Telugu, the makers opt for dubbing artists, even if an actor is well-versed in the language. “But I am trying to learn Tamil so that I can do justice to the role,” he concludes.

