Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Passes Away: Here are His 5 Best Movies

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away following a cardiac arrest on September 8, 2020. The versatile actor, fondly known as JP, was 74. He was popular for his villainous and comedy roles. He claimed fame with his performance in Samarasimha Reddy.

JP went on to feature in several films, a few in Tamil and Kannada as well. His most noted works include Jayam Manade Raa, Chennakesava Reddy, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Narasimha Naidu, Jayam Manadera, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Evadi Gola Vadidi, Kabaddi Kabbadi and MLA.

His last on-screen appearance was in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Today, we look back at some memorable roles from his filmography.

Preminchukundam Raa (1997)

From the house of Suresh Babu’s production, this film was a successful romantic hit. Headlined by Venkatesh, the film was about a couple in love trapped in a region distressed by vehemence. Jaya Prakash Reddy as Veerabhadraiah was a factionist against the idea of love marriage. He emerged as the classic negative character pulling every sword in his armour to keep his daughter away from her lover.

Samarasimha Reddy (1999)

The action drama starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Simran and Anjala Zaveri in lead roles. JP played an amputee don by the name Veera Raghava Reddy. His extensive but futile attempts to hurt Abbulu aka Samarasimha Reddy eventually are met with ill fate. This film was a breakthrough in JP’s career.

Jayam Manadera (2000)

JP returns as a corrupted disillusioned politician with this action drama. Produced under the Suresh Productions banner and directed by N. Shankar, this film was noted as a super hit that year. The film was dubbed into Hindi as Dum: Man Of Power and was also remade in Tamil as Manikanda. Venkatesh, Soundarya and Bhanupriya featured in the lead roles.

Chennakesava Reddy (2002)

The film was produced by Bellamkonda Suresh and directed by V. V. Vinayak. It featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the main roles. The action drama was recorded as the biggest blockbuster in Balakrishna films. JP did justice to his villainous character, who had an age old rivalry with the main character and his family.

MLA (2018)

The action film written and directed by Upendra starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead. JP played the father to Kajal Aggarwal’s Indu who was the love interest of Kalyan Ram’s character. JP’s stints in films were all about the lasting impact. More than the length of his role, his character was made indispensable to the film due to the depth he rendered in each. His impeccable comic timing with a subtle shade of grey was loved by his fans the most, just how he did in this film.