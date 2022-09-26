Actor Jayaram Hosts Sanju Samson, His Wife Charulatha Over Lunch

Jayaram is one of the most versatile actors in the South film industry and never leaves an opportunity to bowl the audience over with his acting prowess. Recently, the Namo actor expressed his joy about hosting cricketer Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha, at his residence on Facebook. Sanju and Charulatha paid a surprise visit to Jayaram’s family in Chennai.

In the picture posted by him on Facebook, Jayaram posed for the lens with his wife Parvathy, and daughter Malavika, along with Sanju and Charulatha. Along with sharing the photo, he wrote, “We had unexpected guests at home for lunch today… Sanju… Charu. What a proud moment.”



Jayaram’s fans were overjoyed with the post and flooded its comment section to share their reactions. Singer Manzoor Ibrahim wrote that Sanju and his wife look adorable. Another wrote that Sanju is their pride. A fan also expressed hope that Sanju will become the Indian cricket team captain soon.

Sanju Samson is currently in Chennai for Team India’s ODI series against New Zealand A. Sanju is the skipper of the Indian A team.

Besides sharing this moment with Sanju, Jayaram has been in the limelight for his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The upcoming Tamil film will revolve around the conspiracies to usurp power and the throne of the Chola empire. Mani Ratnam has written and directed this film.

Jayaram will be seen essaying the role of Azhwarkadiyan Nambi in Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Azhwarkadiyan Nambi is shown to be a spy, who works for Chembiyan Mahadevi. He will also be shown as a close friend of Vallavaraayan Vandiyathevan. Ponniyin Selvan is just a few days away from its release. Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Chiyaan Vikram and many others have essayed pivotal roles in this Mani Ratnam directorial.

In addition to the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Jayaram will also play an important role in the much-anticipated film Kushi. Shiva Nirvana has written and directed this film. Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Murli Sharma, alongside Jayaram, in key roles. It is expected to release on December 23.

