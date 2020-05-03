MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Joe Keery Promises Scarier 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Joe Keery said in an interview that he will no longer be seen wearing his iconic Scoops Ahoy outfit from season three.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
Share this:

Stranger Things star Joe Keery, popular for essaying the role of Steve Harrington, says the upcoming fourth season of the hit series will be "darker, scarier and pretty amazing".

At the moment, the production of the Netflix series is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview to Total Film, Keery assured fans that the wait will be worth it, reports digitalspy.com.

"Oh man, it's pretty amazing the Duffer brothers have really done it again. I think that this year and I know I say this every single year but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark," Keery said.

The 28-year-old actor added that he will no longer be seen wearing his iconic Scoops Ahoy outfit from season three.

"I know that costume served its purpose and I'm glad to retire it," Keery said.

"Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don't, unfortunately. They won't let me have that one. One day," he added.

Meanwhile, his Stranger Things co-star actor David Harbour recently shared that the fourth season was eyeing for an early 2021 release before the shutdown. He said the new episodes were "supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this", adding that due to the pandemic it would "probably be pushed back".

Back in 2016, The Duffer Brothers brought the science-fiction horror drama alive, with a bonanza of nostalgic 1970s and 1980s references. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the horror show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins. It follows the story of four friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their town from alien invasion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,101,727

    +18,177*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,446,291

    +59,772*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,100,442

    +36,921*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,122

    +4,674*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres