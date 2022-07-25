Actor Joju George Turns Singer For His Next Titled Peace

Actor Joju George has sung a vintage song for his upcoming film Peace, directed by Sanfeer K, and we hear that the single will be out soon. The track is composed by Jubair Mohammad and penned by the director.

The upcoming Malayalam film is slated to hit theatres on August 19 and will be released in four languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada as well.

Billed as a social satire with thriller elements, the film is about the life of a delivery partner named Carlos and some of the events that unfold around him. The scientist-turned-filmmaker earlier revealed that the film has a hyperlink narrative and will track the chain of unprecedented events.

The Sanfeer directorial stars Shalu Rahim, Ramya Nambeesan, Anil Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Arjun Singh, Vigilesh and Mamukoya, and Pauly Wilson.

The official first-look poster of the social-satire dramedy thriller was unveiled in January this year. The film was shot in and around the regions of Thodupuzha, Ernakulam, and Kottayam in 75 days.

Speaking of the technical crew of the upcoming film, Safar Sanal, and Ramesh Girija are the faces behind the screenplay and dialogue of the project, respectively. Jubair Muhammed composed the music from the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Sanfeer. Ajayan Adat is the sound designer, while Shameer Gibran is in charge of the cinematography for the movie. Noufal Abdullah handled the editing department.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here