Actor Kajal Aggarwal, Entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu to Get Married on October 30

Mumbai: Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday announced she will be tying the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a private ceremony. The “Special 26” actor said the ceremony, to be held in Mumbai, will see immediate family members in attendance. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. “This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” Aggarwal said in a statement.

The 35-year-old actor thanked her fans for their continued love and sought good wishes as the couple embarks “upon this incredible new journey.” “I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added. The actor made her debut with the 2004 drama “Kyun! Ho Gaya Na” before turning to south and gaining popularity with films like SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster “Magadheera”, “Darling”, “Mr Perfect”. She returned to Hindi films with Rohit Shetty’s “Singham” in 2011 and went on to star in the Akshay Kumar-led ensemble, “Special 26”. She will be next seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer “Mumbai Saga”, Kamal Haasan’s “Indian 2” and “Paris Paris”.