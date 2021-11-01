Actor Kal Penn Comes Out as Gay, Announces Engagement to Partner of 11 Years

Actor Kal Penn, who is most popular for starring in comedies like Harold and Kumar movie series and sitcom Sunnyside, is all set to release of his memoir You Can’t Be Serious. He is going to give readers an insight into coming to terms with his sexuality in it. Ahead of book release, Kal also came out as gay during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, further revealing that he is engaged to his partner Josh, with whom he has been together for 11 years.

Kal gave his story during an interview also touching on his introduction to acting, his time working with the Obama administration and his relationship with his partner, Josh.

“Josh and I’ve been together for 11 years," Penn said, discussing how he presented his sexuality in his memoir. He added, We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, writing about it… it’s very matter-of-fact in our lives, and when you’re the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that creates in your family and your community, will trump anything else, always."

After moving to Los Angeles to work as an actor, Kal broke out with the 2004 comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle alongside his co-star John Cho. The film was a success in the stoner comedy genre and spawned two sequels and led Kal to other projects, including the 2006 drama Namesake and the series House.

Kal met his fiance Josh during his time working in Washington, D.C. “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people," Kal later told People magazine. “There’s no timeline on this stuff. People figure their shit out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did."

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight," he further shared.

(With IANS inputs)

