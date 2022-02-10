Actor Kanika Returns to Small Screen After 14 years With Sun TV's Ethir Neechal

Tamil actor Kanika is all set to return to the small screen through a popular TV serial. Kanika, who made her debut with the 2002 Tamil film Five Star, has impressed fans with her versatility. She has worked in numerous Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films, starring alongside popular actors and acing her roles.

Kanika has now decided to start her second innings after staying away from the limelight for years. She will next be seen in Ethir Neechal, an upcoming serial directed by Tiruchelvam, known for previously directing popular TV serial Kolangal. Interestingly, he, too, is making a comeback to Tamil TV after a break of 7 years.

The first episode of Ethir Neechal was aired on February 7 this year on Sun TV. In the serial, the makers have tried to show more bold and progressive female characters. On the show, Kanika also has H Madhumita, who is returning to Tamil TV after a long time.

Madhumita plays the lead role of Janani, who hails from a middle-class family. The story revolves around Janani and her struggles to beat the odds.

Meanwhile, Kanika also plays a prominent role in the serial and this is expected to give a boost to her already massive fan following. She last appeared in the Sun TV serial Thiruvilaiyadal, which aired in 2008, and now, after 14 years, she has made her comeback with Ethir Neechal.

Kanika will also appear in the movie Cobra, a directorial debut of actor Vijay Sethupathi. The actor had even shared an Instagram post, posing with Vijay, in December last year. “with this super humble, supersensible and amazing human being,” she wrote, adding that she was super excited when she met Vijay Sethupathi at his office.

