Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Actor Karan Oberoi Arrested for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Woman

Based on the woman's complaint, Oberoi was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion).

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actor Karan Oberoi Arrested for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Woman
Actor Karan Oberoi. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Actor-model Karan Oberoi has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in suburban Oshiwara, a police official said on Monday.

The woman recently complained to police that Oberoi, who was in a relationship with her since 2016, allegedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her, he said.

He also shot some objectionable videos of the woman and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips, the official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, Oberoi was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion), Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said.

Oberoi acted in some popular shows like "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" and "Inside Edge".

He also appeared in some advertisements of cars, bikes and apparels.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram