Actor Karan Oberoi Arrested for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Woman

Actor-model Karan Oberoi has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in suburban Oshiwara, a police official said on Monday.The woman recently complained to police that Oberoi, who was in a relationship with her since 2016, allegedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her, he said.He also shot some objectionable videos of the woman and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips, the official said.Based on the woman's complaint, Oberoi was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion), Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said.Oberoi acted in some popular shows like "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" and "Inside Edge".He also appeared in some advertisements of cars, bikes and apparels.