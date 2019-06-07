Take the pledge to vote

Actor Karan Oberoi Gets Bail a Month After Being Arrested on Rape and Blackmail Charges

Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor-singer Karan Oberoi, who was arrested after a woman accused him of raping her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage.

IANS

Updated:June 7, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Image: Instagram
The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to television actor and singer Karan Oberoi a month after he was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman. Granting a Rs 50,000 bail to Oberoi, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere came down heavily on the victim and the police in the matter, said his lawyer Dinesh Tiwari.

In an FIR lodged on May 4, the 34-year-old victim had alleged that Oberoi had raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money from her under the threat of making the video go viral.

On May 6, Oberoi was arrested and sent to police custody. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody even as his bail plea was pending with the sessions court. In the bail plea, Tiwari contended that the FIR was false, his client (Oberoi) never promised to marry the victim, and the victim lodged another FIR by staging an attack to deny him bail.

On May 17, a session judge had refused Oberoi's bail plea. The sessions court, while finding it "hard to believe" the woman's allegations of intoxication and that the actor had shot a video of the "rape" for extortion, denied bail, though observing that his acceptance of gifts from her was akin to a "committed relationship".

Close friends of the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actor, like Pooja Bedi, Sachin Shroff, Danny Fernandes, Anveshi Jain, Chaitanya Bhosle, Varkey Patani, Sherrin Verghese and Sudhanshu Pandey had spoken up in support of him on social media.

